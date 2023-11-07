CSU’s Pagano Tabbed Big South-OVC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Big South-OVC tabbed Dominic Pagano as the alliance’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday morning after his career night Saturday night in the win over Tennessee State. This marked the fourth weekly award given to a Charleston Southern football player this campaign.

Charleston Southern continued to be led by their defense and they were on full display in the win Saturday night. Pagano was the first to make his presence known as he scooped up a strip sack and returned it 69 yards to the house to give the Bucs a 21-7 lead midway through the second. Pagano then laid claim to the other forced turnover with an interception to add to his defensive score.

The Buccaneers have had a player honored in four of the ten editions of the alliance’s awards so far this season, the other three being Zolten Osborne for his game-winning drive to beat Kennesaw State, Sam Babbush for his game-winning field goal to lift the Bucs over Kennesaw State and Leon Thomas after his pick-six on the road at Clemson helped him earn Freshman of the week honors after the second week of the season.

The Buccaneers hit the road for their next affair as they make their second-ever trip to Moon Township, Pennsylvania to take on Robert Morris Saturday, November 11. The two teams have met just three times previously, Charleston Southern taking two of the three meetings including last season’s 34-21 win in Charleston.

