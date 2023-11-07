SC Lottery
Deputies search for missing 84-year-old Georgetown County man

Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 84-year-old Pawleys Island man.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 84-year-old Pawleys Island man.

Harold E. Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday at his home on Ocean Highway, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was last seen wearing tan slacks and a dark, short-sleeved button-up shirt.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said Brown is driving a 2015 Buick Enclave with South Carolina tag JZT 566. The vehicle was last seen in the Litchfield area.

Brown does not have a cell phone with him, Lesley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

