ELECTION DAY: Polls now open across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters across South Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday for municipal elections and some State House races.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter who is in line at their polling place at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot.

State Senate District 42′s special election is one of the races being watched. Democrat and State Rep. Deon Tedder faces Republican nominee Rosa Kay for the seat formerly held by Marlon Kimpson. Kimpson left the state Senate to take a position on President Joe Biden’s Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Across the state, several mayoral races and county council races will be on the ballot.

Two of the most talked about mayoral races are for the cities of Charleston and North Charleston.

In Charleston, incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg is seeking his third term. The field challenging Tecklenburg includes an attorney, a current city councilman, a former state representative, a community activist and a former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Businessman and former State Rep. William Cogswell, who represented House District 110 for six years; community organizer Mika Gadsden, attorney and Charleston School of Law visiting professor Debra Gammons, Clay Middleton, a former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn; and Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid, who has represented District 9 since 2016, are all vying to become the city’s next mayor.

Odd-numbered city council districts are also up for re-election Tuesday, as well as the Commissioner of Public Works District.

In North Charleston, a total of 10 candidates are fighting to succeed outgoing Mayor Keith Summey, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek election.

The candidates vying for Summey’s office include former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, North Charleston Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome, retired FedEx Express operations manager Russ Coletti, retired Summary Court Judge Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley, College of Charleston Board of Governors member Curtis Merriweather Jr., former North Charleston City Councilman Todd Olds, Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor Sr., businessman John Singletary, Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals Board member and nonprofit founder Jesse Williams and the Rev. Dr. Samuel Whatley, a college adjunct professor.

A total of 34 candidates are seeking to fill the 10 North Charleston city council seats.

In Moncks Corner, incumbent Mayor Michael Lockliear faces a challenge from Thomas Hamilton.

Three people are running in the James Island mayor’s race to succeed Bill Woolsey. Voters will have to decide between Brook Lyon, Gresham Meggett III and Josh Stokes.

Kingstree Mayor Darren Tisdale, who has been mayor since 2016, is hoping to keep his seat but faces a fight from challenger Latonya Davis.

Voters will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:

SC Driver’s License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card includes SC Concealed Weapons Permit

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

US Passport

Federal Military ID includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card

If you cannot get a Photo ID, bring your non-photo voter registration card with you when leaving to vote.

You may vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to obtaining a Photo ID. A reasonable impediment is any valid reason, beyond your control, which created an obstacle to obtaining a Photo ID. This ballot will count unless someone proves to the county board of voter registration and elections that you are lying about your identity or having the listed impediment.

