FIRST ALERT: Charlie Hall Blvd. closed after ‘major’ gas leak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a major gas leak in West Ashley Tuesday.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say Charlie Hall Boulevard is closed to all traffic between Glenn McConnell Parkway and Magwood Drive.

The Charleston Fire Department and crews with Dominion Energy are responding to the leak.

Paul Fischer, the spokesperson for Dominion Energy, says a contractor was doing excavation work in the area and damaged a natural gas line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

