Hall scores 20 points, Schieffelin chips in 16 as Clemson rolls to 70-58 win over Winthrop

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 20 points, Ian Schieffelin added 16 and Clemson rolled to a 70-58 victory over Winthrop in a season opener on Monday night.

Hall, who averaged 17.6 points last season and enters his senior year with 1,043 career points, was 8 of 15 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Schieffelin was 5-of-8 shooting and also made two 3s.

RJ Godfrey added 12 points and Chase Hunter had 10 for the Tigers.

Kasen Harrison scored 15 points and K.J. Doucet chipped in 12 to lead Winthrop. The pair combined for four of the Eagles’ five 3-pointers.

Winthrop stayed within single digits for most of the first half and trailed 33-24 at the break. Hall then scored nine points during a 16-6 surge, capped by Jack Clark’s 3-pointer, to open the second half that helped the Tigers pull away.

Clemson returns eight scholarship players following last season’s 23-11 squad, including 14-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The 14 wins broke the previous program record by three games.

The Tigers are 38-1 in season openers dating to the 1985-86 season. Coach Brad Brownell is 13-1 in season openers at Clemson.

