Late Rally lifts SC State past Voorhees

ORANGEBURG, SC--Omar Croskey hit back-to-back three-pointers to spark a late 8-0 run that lifted SC State to a 65-57 victory over Voorhees Monday night.

“I was just thinking about playing hard, and running the right plays,” Croskey said. “They left me open, so I just took the shot.”

Croskey finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four steals to lead the Bulldogs. Mitchel Taylor added 12 points, four rebounds and six assists in the victory.

“This season is going to be a process,” SC State head coach Erik Martin said. “I told our team, it’s going to be someone different every night (stepping up). I thought Omar played great and I thought Mitch was great, but the game really turned when we put Dallas (James) in the lineup.”

Voorhees opened the game with a 14-2 run, and held a 31-23 halftime lead.

“(Dallas) blocked some shots, and got us energized (in the second half),” Martin said. “That’s the one plus about this year’s team…when we’re healthy I have 14 guys I can trust to put in the game. I just have to find the right buttons to push.”

With just under eight minutes left in the game, Jordan Simpson hit a three-point shot to give the Bulldogs a 49-47 lead. It was SC State’s first lead since opening the game 2-0. Voorhees would re-take the lead before Croskey’s late outburst.

“We have to start games better, have more energy,” Martin said. “Our philosophy is to play as hard as you can for as long as you can. I think (Voorhees) was tired, but we were tired too. Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy for the win. I only have five last season.”

Voorhees was led by Tyler Willoughby who had a game-high 30 points. Julius Phillips added 17 points in the loss.

South Carolina State (1-0) will be back in action Thursday, Nov. 9 at South Florida. The Bulldogs next home game will be Nov. 13 against North Florida.

