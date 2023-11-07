SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Listening to America – Cancer Clinical Trials

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., but reports show less than 20% of diagnosed adults participate in cancer clinical trials. This week, on “Listening to America” Peter Zampa speaks with a cancer patient who nearly lost everything in search of life-saving care. Plus, he speaks to the founder of the Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit working to boost cancer clinical trial diversity and enrollment.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Charleston Police said a 21-year-old was arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulting her after breakup
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.
1 in custody after Charleston Police respond to reported shots fired