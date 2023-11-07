Morning fog to give way to sunny, warm weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Areas of patchy dense fog this morning will give way plenty of sunshine and quickly warming temperatures. Highs will reach at least 80° today. Dry weather is expected throughout this Election Day. Dry, sunny weather will continue for the next several days as highs climb into the low 80s. Clouds will increase on Friday ahead of our next storm system that will bring us our next rain chance and next cool down. Highs will fall from the 80s on Friday to the 60s on Saturday. A few showers will be possible on Saturday, and perhaps Sunday too.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82.

SATURDAY: Much Cooler. Cloudy with a Few Showers. High 65.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 66.

