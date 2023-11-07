SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police charge man accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver

Keith Harris, 53, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, jail records state.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man is accused of stabbing a woman with a screwdriver.

Officers were called to a home on Dorchester Road on Oct. 31 around 11:39 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, according to an incident report.

The victim told officers that she and Harris had gotten into a verbal altercation before he pushed her down and stabbed her with a screwdriver in the left shoulder, the report states.

Another person in the home was able to intervene, and Harris fled the scene on foot.

Police searched for Harris but were unable to locate him. Jail records state he was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Nov. 3. A judge set his bond at $40,000.

