Police investigate reported shooting, armed robbery at North Charleston club

North Charleston police are investigating after being called to Cross County road in reference to a reported shooting.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are investigating after being called to Cross County Road in reference to a reported shooting.

Officers got the call just before 8 p.m. Monday.

There were reports of a shooting and armed robbery in the parking lot of the club called Generation X.

One person was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

