Prosecutor in Bowen Turner case seeks to become judge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The prosecutor involved in orchestrating a sweetheart plea deal for Bowen Turner, the Orangeburg man who was accused of multiple rapes, is now seeking to be a judge.

The family of victim Dallas Stoller says it feels like a gut punch.

“You have this person who’s supposed to be standing up for you and is supposed to do right by victims,” Brette Tabatabai, Stoller’s older sister, said. “He absolutely is not that person and has not been that person.”

Second Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller was involved in the case of now 21-year-old Bowen Turner, who was charged with raping two girls when he was a teenager, although he has been accused of three rapes total.

Miller helped arrange a sweetheart deal with Turner for one of these cases, with Turner pleading guilty to a lesser charge of assault and battery and being given probation. After being re-arrested, Turner is now set to leave prison after 16 months.

Karl Stoller, Dallas Stoller’s dad, says Miller was very “lazy” during the case and didn’t seem to have any interest in even seeing the evidence of Dallas’ body from the crime.

“My point of frustration with him is his general lack of interest in the case from the very beginning,” Stoller said.

Dallas Stoller died by suicide in 2021 after experiencing bullying after accusing Turner of sexually assaulting her.

Tabatabai says it appears, from an outsider’s perspective, that inside dealings are going on.

“We think that he’s owed some favors because he did some people some favors,” Tabatabai said.

This is also not the first time Miller has tried to be a second circuit judge. According to statehouse records, he’s tried multiple times, including in 2012, 2019 and 2020.

“We know that we are not the only people that he’s failed,” Tabatabai said.

In another case Miller was prosecuting, Alberto Romero Lopez was charged with kidnapping, resisting arrest and assault and battery with intent to kill, amongst others, in 2009. Lopez was sentenced to 30 years in prison but just this year with Miller as prosecutor, Lopez was released from prison 12 years early.

“If you’re going in front of him, if there’s not something in it for him, you’re going to more than likely find yourself on the bad end of the deal,” Stoller said.

Sarah Ford, legal director for South Carolina Victim’s Assistance Network, describes situations where victims will not move forward with pressing charges because of the way they’ve seen victims treated in the court system. Ford says it’s unacceptable.

“For me, as a lawyer, making sure that the people who are candidates for circuit court, family court judge and our appellate courts are of the highest fitness and quality absolutely is incredibly important,” Ford said.

Miller’s public hearing is set for Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. in front of the Judicial Merit Selection Commission in Room 105 at the Gressette Building in Columbia. If approved, his candidacy will still have to go in front of the full state legislature before he could take the bench.

Ford and Stoller’s family want people to show up and continue posting to social media so that Miller’s name and record is known.

“Our message for them is like, ‘Does this want to be your image?’” Tabatabai said. “‘Is this what you want? Do you want to fail the victims, and do you want to fail your own judicial system that you are protecting by putting this sort of person in a seat?’”

Miller has not responded for a request for comment.

