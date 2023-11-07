Report of suspicious person prompts hold at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School went into “secure status” on Tuesday afternoon after school resource officers heard a report of a suspicious person in the vicinity.

In a message sent to parents, Principal Dr. Michelle Leviner said the school went to secure status during which students continued instruction but remained in classrooms with all doors closed and locked while Summerville Police, school resource officers and security personnel patrolled the school grounds.

“It was determined that no one matching the description reported was near or entered Summerville High School property,” Leviner said.

The school was released from secure status approximately 20 minutes later, she said.

