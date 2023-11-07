SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State agents investigating deadly shooting involving Beaufort Co. deputy

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating a Beaufort County chase that ended in a deadly shooting.

The incident began when a Beaufort County deputy attempted to pull a vehicle over on May River Road and near Red Cedar Street near Bluffton.

The driver was known to Beaufort County deputies and had an active felony warrant for his arrest, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase that ended when the driver’s vehicle struck a tree, she said.

“Following an exchange of gunfire, the armed male subject died at the scene,” Wunderlich said. “No deputies were injured.”

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

She said SLED was requested to investigate the shooting by the sheriff’s office. SLED typically conducts investigations of law enforcement officer-involved shootings at the request of the agency involved to provide an independent investigation.

Wunderlich said SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test evidence as needed. Prosecutors will then receive a file report on their investigation to help them decide whether any charges are warranted.

Saturday’s shooting was the 34th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year and was the first involving the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2022, there were 32 such shootings, none of which occurred in Beaufort County, Wunderlich said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Charleston Police said a 21-year-old was arrested after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home...
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home, assaulting her after breakup
Steven Flockhart is accused of running up a credit card bill using someone else's identity.
Pastor who previously appeared on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested, charged with ID theft
The Charleston Police Department on Monday responded to reports of gunshots fired downtown.
1 in custody after Charleston Police respond to reported shots fired

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
Lavorn Hakeem Johnson, 32, of Georgetown County, is charged with two counts of murder, two...
32-year-old man facing charges after skeletal remains found in Georgetown Co.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say Charlie Hall Boulevard is closed to all...
FIRST ALERT: Charlie Hall Blvd. closed after ‘major’ gas leak
Crews are responding to a major gas leak in West Ashley Tuesday.
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Charlie Hall Blvd. closed after ‘major’ gas leak