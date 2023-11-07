State agents investigating deadly shooting involving Beaufort Co. deputy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating a Beaufort County chase that ended in a deadly shooting.

The incident began when a Beaufort County deputy attempted to pull a vehicle over on May River Road and near Red Cedar Street near Bluffton.

The driver was known to Beaufort County deputies and had an active felony warrant for his arrest, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase that ended when the driver’s vehicle struck a tree, she said.

“Following an exchange of gunfire, the armed male subject died at the scene,” Wunderlich said. “No deputies were injured.”

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

She said SLED was requested to investigate the shooting by the sheriff’s office. SLED typically conducts investigations of law enforcement officer-involved shootings at the request of the agency involved to provide an independent investigation.

Wunderlich said SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test evidence as needed. Prosecutors will then receive a file report on their investigation to help them decide whether any charges are warranted.

Saturday’s shooting was the 34th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year and was the first involving the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2022, there were 32 such shootings, none of which occurred in Beaufort County, Wunderlich said.

