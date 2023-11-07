Voters to decide mayors in Charleston, North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston and North Charleston residents, it’s time to cast your vote.

When it comes to the Charleston mayoral race, residents will vote on whether to re-elect incumbent John Tecklenburg or choose from five other candidates.

Also on the ballot, Johns Island residents will vote for a council member who represents the entirety of the island for the first time.

Some of the issues include the sea wall and managing growth and development.

Tecklenburg is seeking his third term. Tecklenburg was first elected mayor in 2015, succeeding Joe Riley, who served as mayor for 40 years.

Tecklenburg was elected to his second term in 2019.

There are five other candidates running for mayor:

Former State Rep. William Cogswell, Mika Gadsden, Attorney Deborah Gammons, former aide to U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn Clay Middleton and Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid are running to unseat Tecklenburg

Over on John’s Island for the first time, residents will have a city council member represented in the city of Charleston.

The candidates running for redistricted District 3 are Stephanie Hodges, Bill Antonucci, and Jim McBride.

If you need transportation to the polls CARTA will offer free rides. Riders are asked to communicate with drivers that they are traveling to or from their polling location.

The polls open Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

10 candidates vying for North Charleston mayor

Ten candidates look to step into the role of North Charleston mayor.

If you live in North Charleston and plan on voting, you will decide who will succeed current mayor Keith Summey as the city’s next mayor.

There are ten candidates vying for the role.

These candidates are focused on community engagement, decreasing crime, and making the city of North Charleston better overall.

Summey has been in the seat since 1994.

The 76-year-old announced earlier this year that after 30 years he would be stepping down to spend more time with his family.

There are a total of 10 candidates vying for the role.

That includes former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, Russell Coletti, retired Summary Court Judge Stephanie Galloway Pasley, Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome, Curtis Merriweather Jr., former Councilman Todd Olds, Charleston County Councilman Teddy Pryor, John Singletary, Rev. Dr. Samuel Watley, and nonprofit founder Jesse Williams.

Click here to see your sample ballot based on your home address.

Click here to find your polling place.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.