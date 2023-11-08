SC Lottery
Above average sea turtle nest season tempered by storms, predators

Loggerhead sea turtles nest
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coastal South Carolina had an above-average season for nesting sea turtles despite being impacted by high tides, a tropical storm and predators.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said 6,628 sea turtle nests were found in the state. The nest were mostly Loggerhead nests but 19 green sea turtle nests and two Kemp’s ridley nests were reported.

Wildlife officials estimate 600 nests were lost when Tropical Storm Idalia went up the South Carolina coastline.

“Idalia was a trifecta of water issues,” SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate said. “We had a supermoon, king tide and tropical storm all at once.”

Around two-thirds of nests lost during the season were attributed to the storm. The other losses came from animals like raccoons, coyotes and armadillos.

While officials say turtles are able to take some losses by nesting along stretches of the coast, combining the threats with beach erosion can have long-term effects on loggerheads.

“The increased number of false crawls showed that nesting mothers had to make multiple attempts to find a good spot on the beach,” Pate said. “Then, water issues and increased coyote and armadillo depredation took a toll.”

The nest numbers were lower than last year’s 7,968 nests but higher than 2020 and 2021. The record for nests in the state is 2019′s 8,792 nests.

Wildlife officials estimate more than 387,000 hatchlings made their way to the ocean noting that a lot of hatchlings don’t make it to adulthood.

