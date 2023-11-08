SC Lottery
Building with hotel, residential space under review in Charleston

A project that combines hotel and residential space in one building could be making its way to...
A project that combines hotel and residential space in one building could be making its way to Charleston’s peninsula.(The City of Charleston)
By Molly McBride
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A project that combines hotel and residential space in one building could be making its way to Charleston’s peninsula.

The City of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review will review plans for the concept on Wednesday.

The plans include two buildings, one on George Street and one on Society Street. According to the meeting’s agenda, the building on Society Street will hold 50 hotel rooms on floors one, two, three and seven, and residential space on floors four, five and six. The building on George Street will mix residential and retail space.

Robert Summerfield, the City of Charleston’s Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability, said combining hotel and residential space is a concept that’s typical in hospitality-driven areas, but this is one of the furthest along in Charleston.

“You can get some opportunities for shared amenities, and things like that, which can create different opportunities for those residents that actually live there,” Summerfield said. “You can create some different levels of vibrancy because there’s always somebody there between the hotel and the residences.”

The Board will look at what materials are being used for the project and how developers have implemented previous suggestions from the board on Wednesday, Summerfield said. Next, the proposal will undergo another review and submit permitting packages to the city before they begin construction.

The architect for the project, Clark Batchelder at Goff D’Antonio Associates, said he does not have a comment at this time.

