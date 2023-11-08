SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City of Charleston voters get a chance to do it again with mayoral runoff

Charleston mayoral challenger William Cogswell says leading by a few percentage points over incumbent mayor John Tecklenburg shows people are ready for change.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in the city of Charleston will experience a bit of deja vu in a couple of weeks when they head back to the polls to vote for the city’s mayor.

That race is heading to a runoff between incumbent mayor John Tecklenburg and challenger Williams Cogswell after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote.

When all the votes were counted Cogswell and Tecklenburg were separated by less than three percentage points with Cogswell getting 34.98% percent of the vote to Tecklenburg’s 32.02%.

Tecklenburg has been mayor since 2016 and twice won in runoff elections.

ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry

Still, Cogswell said he has a plan for the runoff by continuing to knock on doors, listening to the people and pushing his message on digital platforms and television.

Tecklenburg took to the stage Tuesday night with optimism despite being down several percentage points to Cogswell.

“I am optimistic about what we are doing. I am proud of what we are doing. My glass is running over with optimism! But we got to work on the election like we haven’t worked, in the next two weeks,” Tecklenburg said. “Because now as it has narrowed from six to two the choice is clear. Do you want to keep progress alive on all these fronts that I’ve been mentioning to you tonight, or do you want to get set back by a developer backed by the Moms for Liberty?”

But those percentage points, Cogswell says, are an indication that Charleston is ready for a change.

READ MORE: Full election results

“Looks like we are about 38% of the vote tonight which is pretty powerful,” Cogswell said. “We feel really good about things but again folks we need your help to come back out and show what Charleston can be.”

City of Charleston runoff elections are scheduled for Nov. 21.

MORE: Familiar face chosen as North Charleston’s next leader

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Beaufort County car chase that...
State agents investigating deadly shooting involving Beaufort Co. deputy
The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Steven Matthew Kamyk, Dylan Lane, Tyler John Lewis Brown and Naithan Allen Patterson (L to R)...
4 charged in North Charleston-area drug bust

Latest News

Early election numbers Tuesday night show the top two candidates in the Charleston mayor’s race...
VIDEO: Election 2023 coverage recap
Reggie Burgess celebrates with supporters after winning the North Charleston mayoral race...
Familiar face chosen as North Charleston’s next leader
Charleston mayoral challenger William Cogswell says leading by a few percentage points over...
VIDEO: City of Charleston voters get a chance to do it again with mayoral runoff
The city of North Charleston will have it's first new leader in more than 30 years, but it's a...
VIDEO: Familiar face chosen a next leader of North Charleston