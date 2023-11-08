City of Charleston voters get a chance to do it again with mayoral runoff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Voters in the city of Charleston will experience a bit of deja vu in a couple of weeks when they head back to the polls to vote for the city’s mayor.

That race is heading to a runoff between incumbent mayor John Tecklenburg and challenger Williams Cogswell after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote.

When all the votes were counted Cogswell and Tecklenburg were separated by less than three percentage points with Cogswell getting 34.98% percent of the vote to Tecklenburg’s 32.02%.

Tecklenburg has been mayor since 2016 and twice won in runoff elections.

Still, Cogswell said he has a plan for the runoff by continuing to knock on doors, listening to the people and pushing his message on digital platforms and television.

Tecklenburg took to the stage Tuesday night with optimism despite being down several percentage points to Cogswell.

“I am optimistic about what we are doing. I am proud of what we are doing. My glass is running over with optimism! But we got to work on the election like we haven’t worked, in the next two weeks,” Tecklenburg said. “Because now as it has narrowed from six to two the choice is clear. Do you want to keep progress alive on all these fronts that I’ve been mentioning to you tonight, or do you want to get set back by a developer backed by the Moms for Liberty?”

But those percentage points, Cogswell says, are an indication that Charleston is ready for a change.

“Looks like we are about 38% of the vote tonight which is pretty powerful,” Cogswell said. “We feel really good about things but again folks we need your help to come back out and show what Charleston can be.”

City of Charleston runoff elections are scheduled for Nov. 21.

