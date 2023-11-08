Deputies locate missing, endangered Hilton Head Island man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 50-year-old man from Hilton Head Island has been found safe and unharmed.

The man was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says.

They say he was considered missing and endangered.

The sheriff’s office says that he was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday.

