SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies locate missing, endangered Hilton Head Island man

Deputies in Beaufort County have located a man missing for more than a week.
Deputies in Beaufort County have located a man missing for more than a week.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 50-year-old man from Hilton Head Island has been found safe and unharmed.

The man was last seen on Oct. 28 and was last spoken to via text message around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office says.

They say he was considered missing and endangered.

The sheriff’s office says that he was found safe and unharmed on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Beaufort County car chase that...
State agents investigating deadly shooting involving Beaufort Co. deputy
The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Steven Matthew Kamyk, Dylan Lane, Tyler John Lewis Brown and Naithan Allen Patterson (L to R)...
4 charged in North Charleston-area drug bust

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
Early election numbers Tuesday night show the top two candidates in the Charleston mayor’s race...
VIDEO: Election 2023 coverage recap
Loggerhead sea turtles nest
Above average sea turtle nest season tempered by storms, predators
Montrel Parson, Jr., 32, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and obtaining a...
Man accused of leading deputies on chase, crashing into deputy vehicle