Familiar face chosen as North Charleston’s next leader

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston will have its first new leader in more than 30 years, but it’s a name the community is familiar with.

Voters overwhelmingly chose former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess as their next mayor.

Burgess is projected to win with more than 60% of the vote.

“Thank y’all. I’m your homeboy,” Burgess said. “You proved to me that you loved me. Now it’s my time to continue to prove to you all and do right by all North Charleston citizens.”

Outlasting nine other candidates, Burgess had the endorsement of outgoing North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey

“The city will continue to prosper under his leadership, but today is proof that if we wait, and we pray about things and talk to each other about things God works miracles and this is a miracle today,” Summey said.

Burgess is a longtime law enforcement officer and North Charleston native with humble beginnings.

He outraised and outspent his competition according to the latest quarter-three reports receiving more than $188,000 in campaign donations and spending $166,000.

He ran on a 3-part platform focusing on public safety, improving infrastructure, and quality of life.

“I love my city, I live in my city all my life we are a great place to live, work and play,” Burgess said.

Summey wasn’t the only one to show support for Burgess’s win. Gov. Henry McMaster took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate him.

“Congratulations to my good friend Reggie Burgess, the mayor-elect of North Charleston,” McMaster said. “Things work the way they are supposed to for great people.”

Burgess says that one of the issues he wants to tackle first as mayor is to continue to improve the image of his hometown.

