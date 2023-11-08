Folly Beach and Dominion Energy partner to install three dozen turtle lights

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - In partnership with the city of Folly Beach, Dominion Energy crews have begun installing 37 turtle-friendly lights along the beachfront.

These LED lights will reduce the potential impact artificial lighting can have on turtle hatchlings as they try to safely make their way to the ocean.

You can find these new turtle-friendly lights along East Arctic and East Ashley Avenues.

The difference between traditional lights and these LED lights is that they are amber in color.

This amber hue prevents the hatchlings from confusing the artificial light with the moonlight.

Traditional lights often cause the turtles to move out towards the roads or dunes.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer said the lights not only benefit the turtles but benefit the community.

“Often it’s efficiency and saving energy, but when we talk specifically about these turtle-friendly lights, what we are talking about saving here is something completely different”, Fischer said. “We’re talking about saving those turtles and the benefit that this lighting brings not just to the community, but to the wildlife”.

With the change of light color from bright white to amber people in the area can still expect streets to be well lit.

“These LED lights are equipped with nodes that allow us to communicate with that light remotely. So, any issue that may occur with the operation of the light should a light go out. We’re able to be notified automatically and remotely”, Fischer said.

Installation will continue for the next several months and should be completed early next year just in time for turtle season.

