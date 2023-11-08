SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Folly Beach and Dominion Energy partner to install three dozen turtle lights

In partnership with the city of Folly Beach, Dominion Energy crews have begun installing 37 turtle-friendly lights along the beachfront.
By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - In partnership with the city of Folly Beach, Dominion Energy crews have begun installing 37 turtle-friendly lights along the beachfront.

These LED lights will reduce the potential impact artificial lighting can have on turtle hatchlings as they try to safely make their way to the ocean.

You can find these new turtle-friendly lights along East Arctic and East Ashley Avenues.

The difference between traditional lights and these LED lights is that they are amber in color.

This amber hue prevents the hatchlings from confusing the artificial light with the moonlight.

Traditional lights often cause the turtles to move out towards the roads or dunes.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Paul Fischer said the lights not only benefit the turtles but benefit the community.

“Often it’s efficiency and saving energy, but when we talk specifically about these turtle-friendly lights, what we are talking about saving here is something completely different”, Fischer said. “We’re talking about saving those turtles and the benefit that this lighting brings not just to the community, but to the wildlife”.

With the change of light color from bright white to amber people in the area can still expect streets to be well lit.

“These LED lights are equipped with nodes that allow us to communicate with that light remotely. So, any issue that may occur with the operation of the light should a light go out. We’re able to be notified automatically and remotely”, Fischer said.

Installation will continue for the next several months and should be completed early next year just in time for turtle season.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Beaufort County car chase that...
State agents investigating deadly shooting involving Beaufort Co. deputy
The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Steven Matthew Kamyk, Dylan Lane, Tyler John Lewis Brown and Naithan Allen Patterson (L to R)...
4 charged in North Charleston-area drug bust

Latest News

Early election numbers Tuesday night show the top two candidates in the Charleston mayor’s race...
VIDEO: Election 2023 coverage recap
In partnership with the city of Folly Beach, Dominion Energy crews have begun installing 37...
VIDEO: Folly Beach and Dominion Energy partner to install three dozen turtle lights
Short-term rentals owned by investors on the Isle of Palms will not be subject to a cap.
Isle of Palms voters reject limits on short term rentals
Short-term rentals owned by investors on the Isle of Palms will not be subject to a cap.
VIDEO: Isle of Palms voters reject limits on short term rentals