Guardian of Charleston Co. student files lawsuit over alleged school bus assault

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A guardian of a Charleston County School District student has filed a lawsuit after alleging that there was an assault on a school bus.

A guardian of a student at Angel Oak Elementary School claims that the victim was assaulted by another student while on a school bus, court documents state. The lawsuit names the school district and First Student, Inc., the company that transports students on the school bus.

The lawsuit claims that on Aug. 25, 2022, the victim was a passenger on a school bus that was driven by First Student, a business that transports students in the district. While on the bus, another student became aggressive and physically assaulted the victim. The assault happened within the hearing and plain view of the First Student’s bus driver, who did not immediately intervene, documents state.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded as a result of the assault and spoke to all parties and wrote a report, the documents state. The incident was referred to school administration and an official report and video of the incident was to be generated by First Student and given to the school district.

The lawsuit also claims that First Student did have a video of the incident, but did not give an accurate report of the incident to the school and did not give a video to the school district or the sheriff’s office. It also claims that the school district failed to request a copy of the video from First Student, despite having knowledge of its existence.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, gross negligence, negligent supervision, negligent hiring, and negligent retention by the school district and First Student due to their failure to prevent and respond appropriately to the instances of the victim being bullied.

It also claims that actions by the school district and First Students were careless, reckless and in violation of its own policies and procedures, industry standards and state or federal law.

The victim suffered bodily injury, pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of capacity to enjoy life, court documents state. The guardian says he also incurred medical expenses as a result of the school district and First Student’s acts and omissions.

The allegations made against the school district include:

Failure to implement adequate policies and procedures to prevent or deter bullying

Failure to comply with the inadequate policies and procedures that it did have in place relating to bullying

Failure to implement protective measures for the victim when he was exposed to bullying, harassment, verbal and physical abuse, which were well-known to the school district

The negligent, grossly negligent and negligent per se acts and omissions of the school district were the proximate cause of the victim’s injuries and damages

The allegations made against First Student include:

Failure to adequately supervise the conduct of students on their buses

Failure to have an adequate number of monitors or staff on the bus

Failure to adequately train and supervise its employees in maintaining good order and discipline on the bus

Failure to come to the Plaintiff’s aid while being attacked

Failure to exercise reasonable care to institute proper policies necessary to ensure the safety of students

The lawsuit seeks a specific finding by a trial that the school district and First Student failed to preserve evidence related to the incident and that the jury finds that the evidence would have shown facts alleged by the guardian.

It also asks for a trial by jury and judgment against the defendants for sums and other compensatory damages, including suffering, medical expenses, healthcare expenses, loss of services, and any other pertinent damages.

The Charleston County School District Communications Director Andy Pruitt has responded to a request for comment:

We have not been served yet.

