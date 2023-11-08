SC Lottery
I-26 westbound traffic back to normal after vehicle crash

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says two outside lanes were closed on I-26...
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says two outside lanes were closed on I-26 westbound after a vehicle crash.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is back to normal on I-26 westbound after The South Carolina Department of Transportation says there was a vehicle crash.

The crash happened on I-26 westbound near mile marker 218, one mile west of the Rutledge Avenue exit, causing two outside westbound lanes to close, SCDOT says.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

