Isle of Palms voters reject limits on short term rentals

Short-term rentals owned by investors on the Isle of Palms will not be subject to a cap.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Voters took to the polls Tuesday night where 54% of Isle of Palms voters rejected a referendum that would have limited the rentals to 1,600. The referendum would not have placed a cap on rentals that are owner-occupied.

Debate on the short-term rental cap began in December 2022 when it was brought up at a special meeting of the city council. A pause on new rental licenses was shot down during that meeting in a 5-4 vote.

Isle of Palms had 1,777 short-term rentals in March. Of those, 1,582 of those were investment rentals and would have counted toward the 1,600 rental cap.

Residents in favor of the cap were able to garner enough support to put the question to voters.

Mayor Philip Pounds said in April that the city’s budget included funding for a short-term rental coordinator and two additional enforcement officers.

Other council members have expressed that enforcing traffic laws and noise ordinance rules would preserve the quality of life on the island.

