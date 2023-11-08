SC Lottery
Man accused of leading deputies on chase, crashing into deputy vehicle

By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a chase through a neighborhood and crashing into a deputy’s vehicle then driving home, authorities said.

Montrel Parson, Jr., 32, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and obtaining a signature or property under false pretense.

Deputies said they attempted a vehicle pin on Parson’s vehicle while trying to serve a warrant on Sept. 19.

Parson fled and began to weave through traffic on I-526 before entering a neighborhood while driving at speeds over 70 miles per hour, an affidavit states.

Deputies said Parson weaved around law enforcement vehicles and into yards before striking a deputy’s vehicle.

Parson continued to evade arrest for approximately 10 minutes before stopping at his home, an affidavit states.

Parson was arrested Tuesday and was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $90,000 bond.

