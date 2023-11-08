SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mancke, known for SC nature programs, dies at 78

Rudy Mancke, known to audiences across South Carolina through his NatureNotes program on South...
Rudy Mancke, known to audiences across South Carolina through his NatureNotes program on South Carolina Public Radio as well as NatureScene on SCETV, died Tuesday at 78, South Carolina Public Radio reported.(WIS/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who hosted educational programs promoting the beauty of nature in the Palmetto State for decades has died.

Rudy Mancke, 78, died Tuesday night, South Carolina Public Radio reported.

He was known to audiences across South Carolina through his NatureNotes program on South Carolina Public Radio as well as NatureScene, which aired on SCETV, the state’s PBS network, for 25 years, from 1978 to 2002.

He was also the naturalist in residence at the University of South Carolina’s School of the Earth, Ocean and Environment, according to the college’s website.

Rudy Mancke died Tuesday at 78 after a career dedicated to teaching kids of all ages about the...
Rudy Mancke died Tuesday at 78 after a career dedicated to teaching kids of all ages about the beauty and importance of nature.(WIS/File)

In NatureScene, Mancke and cohosts Beryl Dakers and Jim Welch would take viewers on what he called “just walks in the woods.” During those walks, which took place in all 50 states and locations around the globe over the quarter-century the show aired, he would share with viewers small details he would spot, from plants to animals.

Mancke, a Spartanburg native, spent his childhood roaming the woods and meadows of the Piedmont, his USC bio states.

“When he was not exploring the outdoors, he was in the library seeking answers to these questions while forming new ones,” the site states.

He graduated from Wofford College and taught at Spartanburg High School and would later serve as curator of natural history at the South Carolina State Museum.

He founded the South Carolina Association of Naturalists.

Funeral announcements were pending.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Beaufort County car chase that...
State agents investigating deadly shooting involving Beaufort Co. deputy
The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Steven Matthew Kamyk, Dylan Lane, Tyler John Lewis Brown and Naithan Allen Patterson (L to R)...
4 charged in North Charleston-area drug bust

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
Early election numbers Tuesday night show the top two candidates in the Charleston mayor’s race...
VIDEO: Election 2023 coverage recap
Loggerhead sea turtles nest
Above average sea turtle nest season tempered by storms, predators
These LED lights will reduce the potential impact artificial lighting can have on turtle...
Folly Beach and Dominion Energy partner to install three dozen turtle lights