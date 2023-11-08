SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New ‘Mean Girls’ movie releases first trailer

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. (Source: Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – That is SO fetch!

The first trailer for the new “Mean Girls” movie musical was released Wednesday morning, giving fans a look at all the beloved characters.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the original 2004 film.

According to IMDB, the film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who both starred in the original 2004 film, return as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Fey, who wrote both the 2004 movie and the stage musical, returns as a screenwriter and producer.

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Beaufort County car chase that...
State agents investigating deadly shooting involving Beaufort Co. deputy
The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Steven Matthew Kamyk, Dylan Lane, Tyler John Lewis Brown and Naithan Allen Patterson (L to R)...
4 charged in North Charleston-area drug bust

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
Early election numbers Tuesday night show the top two candidates in the Charleston mayor’s race...
VIDEO: Election 2023 coverage recap
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
Feds bust multi-state brothel operation
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter...
4 California men linked to Three Percenters militia convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 case