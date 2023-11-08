North Charleston restaurant owner claims they’re targeted in noise complaints

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have received over a dozen noise complaint calls from one restaurant in just one month, but its owner claims the business has become a political target.

Living about a half-mile away from the Montague Room restaurant, Wando Woods residents claim they hear outdoor live music mostly on Thursdays through Sunday nights.

“At one in the morning, it’s still blaring,” neighbor Greg Maciejewski said. “You know, it sounds like it’s almost right next door.”

North Charleston Police says they’ve had 16 calls of noise complaints within the last month regarding the Montague Room’s music. Resident Bryan Gable says he’s been one of those callers.

“When I have called the non-emergency number to complain about it, you know, the 911 operator thinks I’m at a party,” Gable said.

Montague Room owner Michelle Stent says the business opened in May, but they’ve mainly heard complaints just in the last two months. She says she thinks it’s something deeper.

“I believe it’s targeted, yes,” Stent said.

Stent explains that many residents believe North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward owns the restaurant but says he doesn’t and never has.

“I find it odd that there are other businesses, other restaurants, in this shopping center that play music as well, but the Montague Room is singled out,” Stent said.

Some residents did say other places could be the problem for the noise but have seen the live music outside the Montague Room themselves. Heyward declined an interview and Stent says she believes for whatever reason there’s people that don’t like him. So, whatever they can do to discredit him, they will.

“There is one neighborhood only that is complaining when there’s a neighborhood behind me that hasn’t complained about the music at all,” Stent said.

Neighbors like Malcolm Dees say it’s not the case.

“It’s not a political matter in my mind,” Dees said. “It’s a noise issue, my quality of life and the neighborhood.”

Maciejewski agrees.

“We’re not against the establishment,” Maciejewski said. “We’re just against the noise.”

Stent says she’s offered her personal number on the Wando Woods Facebook page for anyone that has had a problem in the past and will continue to address any issues. She says live music will now go from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, instead of 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. starting this week.

The Wando Woods neighbors say there’s options for solutions, referencing the city’s ordinance that states unnecessary noise is monitored between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“If the noise ordinance starts at 11, let’s enforce at 11,” Dees said.

Maciejewski says the bands should switch locations.

“Move the music back inside,” Maciejewski said.

Gable says maybe the city should change the hours.

“At 10, the noise ordinance needs to go into effect,” Gable said.

Stent says all are still welcome.

“By all means, come listen to the music,” Stent said. “Enjoy some good food.”

