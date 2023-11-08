SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’

Authorities in South Carolina say over 100 people with active warrants have been apprehended after a recent arrest operation.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities say over 100 people with active warrants have been apprehended after a recent arrest operation.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted offenders during “Operation South Carolina Round-Up” from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22.

The arrests include wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang members and violent offenders, all of whom have not reported in several months, a spokesperson for the department announced Wednesday.

“The Department holds offenders accountable that refuse to comply with the conditions established by the Courts and Parole Board,” SCDPPPS Acting Director Jodi Gallman said in a release. “Additionally, we have the unique balance of our mission to assist offenders under our supervision to become productive members of the community. ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’ helps make our communities safer across the state.”

The operation was conducted by 230 Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services agents with help from 17 federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies across the state of South Carolina, the release states.

Wanted offenders on supervision are encouraged to contact their local county probation and parole office to resolve any outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Beaufort County car chase that...
State agents investigating deadly shooting involving Beaufort Co. deputy
The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Steven Matthew Kamyk, Dylan Lane, Tyler John Lewis Brown and Naithan Allen Patterson (L to R)...
4 charged in North Charleston-area drug bust

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
Early election numbers Tuesday night show the top two candidates in the Charleston mayor’s race...
VIDEO: Election 2023 coverage recap
Short-term rentals owned by investors on the Isle of Palms will not be subject to a cap.
Isle of Palms voters reject limits on short term rentals
Tymone Jobry Alexander, 24, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, jail records state.
Report: Man arrested after driving at ‘high rate of speed’ during police chase