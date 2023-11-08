Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities say over 100 people with active warrants have been apprehended after a recent arrest operation.

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted offenders during “Operation South Carolina Round-Up” from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22.

The arrests include wanted sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, gang members and violent offenders, all of whom have not reported in several months, a spokesperson for the department announced Wednesday.

“The Department holds offenders accountable that refuse to comply with the conditions established by the Courts and Parole Board,” SCDPPPS Acting Director Jodi Gallman said in a release. “Additionally, we have the unique balance of our mission to assist offenders under our supervision to become productive members of the community. ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’ helps make our communities safer across the state.”

The operation was conducted by 230 Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services agents with help from 17 federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies across the state of South Carolina, the release states.

Wanted offenders on supervision are encouraged to contact their local county probation and parole office to resolve any outstanding warrants.

