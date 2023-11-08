Report: Man arrested after driving at ‘high rate of speed’ during police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after being seen walking down a road after a police chase on Monday.

Tymone Jobry Alexander, 24, was charged with failure to stop for blue light, jail records state.

An officer was on patrol in the area of Orange Grove Road and River Front Driver at approximately 11 p.m. when they saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, an incident report states.

The officer turned on their blue lights and sirens and attempted to catch up to the vehicle for a traffic stop, the report states. The vehicle made a turn in Royal Palm Boulevard, where it was no longer driving at a high rate of speed.

It goes on to say that the vehicle continued on Orange Branch Road and then turned onto Manchester Road, where it traveled at a high speed as the lights turned off. The officer then disengaged from the traffic stop and turned off the lights and sirens.

Moments later, the officer saw the vehicle on Sussex Road and Machester Road with the lights back on, the report states. The officer got behind the vehicle as it turned onto Manchester Road towards Orange Grove Road and then reactivated the lights and sirens.

The vehicle then traveled at a high rate of speed as it approached the intersection of Sam Rittenburg Boulevard and Orange Grove Road, the report states. The officer then went in the opposite direction onto Sam Rittenburg Boulevard and turned off the sirens and lights.

It goes on to say that as the vehicle was crossing the intersection, another officer was able to identify the driver, their black jacket and the type of vehicle, which had paper tags. The officer did not stop the vehicle and watched it turn onto Poston Road.

Knowing that the area was a dead end, both officers requested K9 in case they needed to track the driver if they fled on foot, the report states.

Alexander who was later identified by his Virginia driver’s license was seen by officers while walking down Poston Road, the report states. Alexander was seen also wearing a black jacket.

Officers then approached him and asked where he was coming from, the report states. Alexander then said that he was coming from his friend’s home and was walking to the store.

While sweating and being out of breath, Alexander said that he could not give the name of the store that he was going to because he wasn’t from the area, the report states. Alexander was then detained.

It goes on to say that an officer located the vehicle, which was consistent with the direction Alexander was walking from. Officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from Alexander’s pants and the vehicle, which led to a search.

While searching him, the officer found keys that belonged to the vehicle in his pants, the report states. The vehicle was then towed from the scene.

Alexander is being held at the Al Cannon Detention where his bond was set for $20,000.

