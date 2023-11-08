SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.(Paul Hein/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have any $2 bills laying around, they could be worth thousands.

Some newer $2 bills, such as those printed in 2003, could have significant value.

One $2 bill from 2003 with a very low serial number recently sold at auction for $2,400 – and it was later resold for $4,000.

That’s according to Heritage Auction, the largest auction house in the world that deals with currency.

Older $2 bills could have significant value, too. The auction site U.S. Currency Auctions estimates that uncirculated $2 bills from nearly every year up to 1917 are worth at least $1,000.

Bills with red seals can sell for up to $2,500, and those with brown or blue seals can sell for hundreds.

You can find a complete list of the values of collectible $2 bills on the U.S. Currency Auctions website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Beaufort County car chase that...
State agents investigating deadly shooting involving Beaufort Co. deputy
The Charleston Police Department says a driver has been cited after they drove in the...
Driver cited after driving in pedestrian lane of Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge
Steven Matthew Kamyk, Dylan Lane, Tyler John Lewis Brown and Naithan Allen Patterson (L to R)...
4 charged in North Charleston-area drug bust

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
Early election numbers Tuesday night show the top two candidates in the Charleston mayor’s race...
VIDEO: Election 2023 coverage recap
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israeli troops close in on Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump testifies she wasn’t involved in documents central to her father’s civil fraud trial