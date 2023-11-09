SC Lottery
Bluffton woman arrested for damaging, urinating on Veterans Memorial statue

Karalee M. Sousek
Karalee M. Sousek(Bluffton Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A Bluffton woman has been accused of damaging and urinating on a Veterans Memorial statue.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to Buckwalter Veterans Park on Venture Drive. Witnesses said they saw someone knocking over and urinating on the Veterans Memorial statue.

Officers located the suspect, 50-year-old Karalee M. Sousek, of Bluffton. She has been arrested and charged with malicious injury to property and indecent exposure.

