SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bruce Willis’ daughter gives update on her dad’s health

Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit...
Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit celebrating 'The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion' in 2009.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini | File image)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis gave an update on her dad’s health.

“He is the same, which I think in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for,” Tallulah Willis said on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

The “Die Hard” actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year.

According to the Mayo Clinic, FTD is an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.” Those regions on the cortex are generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Last month, Bruce Willis’ friend Glenn Gordon Caron told The New York Post Bruce Willis is nonverbal.

“All those language skills are no longer available to him and yet he’s still Bruce,” Caron said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and William Cogswell are set to meet head-to-head in a runoff...
City of Charleston voters get a chance to do it again with mayoral runoff
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted...
Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts when being asked about Taylor Swift in...
Travis Kelce is planning to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour, sources say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden goes to an Illinois auto plant saved by a labor deal as he promotes a worker-centered economy
FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago...
Former NFL lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after...
Two arrested in Berkeley County after deputies witness drive-by shooting