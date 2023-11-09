CenturyLink customers could experience issues with calling 911 in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says some residents may have issues with calling 911 Wednesday night.

CenturyLink customers may experience an interruption in 911 services.

Residents are asked to use the non-emergency line at 843-524-2777 if they experience a problem with their connection.

