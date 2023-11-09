SC Lottery
CenturyLink customers could experience issues with calling 911 in Beaufort Co.

Generic image of calling 911
Generic image of calling 911(WMTV)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says some residents may have issues with calling 911 Wednesday night.

CenturyLink customers may experience an interruption in 911 services.

Residents are asked to use the non-emergency line at 843-524-2777 if they experience a problem with their connection.

