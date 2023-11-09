SC Lottery
Child attacked by dog in Watson Hill neighborhood, police say

The incident happened on Cooper’s Landing Road in the Watson Hill neighborhood off Highway 61,...
The incident happened on Cooper’s Landing Road in the Watson Hill neighborhood off Highway 61, police said.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after a child was reportedly attacked by a dog.

The incident happened on Cooper’s Landing Road in the Watson Hill neighborhood off Highway 61, police said. The child, whose age has not been provided, was bitten by the dog on the upper arm.

The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown at this time.

No word on who the dog belonged to.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

