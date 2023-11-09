Cold front to bring much cooler, wetter weather for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for big changes as we head into the upcoming weekend including more clouds, much cooler temperatures and even the chance of showers off and on!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Much Cooler. Scattered Showers Possible. High 62.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. Chilly. High 57.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 63.

