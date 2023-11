CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner has identified a 48-year-old man killed in a weekend crash on Ashley River Road.

Caleb Fisher died at the hospital from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Ashley River Road, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

