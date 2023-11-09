Deputies investigate after Beaufort County teenager shot while sleeping

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Beaufort County teenager was shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home, deputies said.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home on Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island just after 4 a.m. Thursday for a gunshot victim.

A bullet was fired into the home where the woman and two others were sleeping from the driveway, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Angstadt at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

