SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate after Beaufort County teenager shot while sleeping

A Beaufort County teenager was shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home, deputies...
A Beaufort County teenager was shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home, deputies said.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Beaufort County teenager was shot while sleeping inside a Hilton Head Island home, deputies said.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a home on Wild Horse Road on Hilton Head Island just after 4 a.m. Thursday for a gunshot victim.

A bullet was fired into the home where the woman and two others were sleeping from the driveway, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Angstadt at 843-255-3435 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and William Cogswell are set to meet head-to-head in a runoff...
City of Charleston voters get a chance to do it again with mayoral runoff
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted...
Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’

Latest News

South Carolina’s highest court apparently is not ready to allow the state to restart executions...
VIDEO: SC Supreme Court wants more info before executions can resume
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after...
Two arrested in Berkeley County after deputies witness drive-by shooting
A proposed policy from the South Carolina Board of Education would establish a uniform policy...
State Dept. of Ed. policy looks to provide uniformity on ‘age appropriate’ books
A proposed policy from the South Carolina Board of Education would establish a uniform policy...
VIDEO: State Dept. of Ed. policy looks to provide uniformity on ‘age appropriate’ books