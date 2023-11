MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire at a tiny home.

The fire happened in the 2200 block of John Ballam Road in Mount Pleasant Thursday evening, Capt. Matthew Tidwell said.

Crews were able to get the fire contained, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.