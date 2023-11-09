Heritage Center highlights Lowcountry tribe for Native American Heritage Month

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester Heritage Center is hosting a free event Thursday featuring the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe to celebrate November as Native American Heritage Month.

The event will be held at The Ponds neighborhood community farmhouse. This is because the land once belonged to the tribe.

The Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe is also known as the Charleston tribe or Colleton County tribe.

Documentation of the tribe’s history goes all the way back to the 1500s.

National Native American Heritage Month allows the tribe to share its history, connect with the community, and debunk misconceptions and stereotypes.

In addition to the historical teaching, tribal council members will present a cultural exhibition to showcase the traditions, art, and practices of the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Tribe.

Sabrina Crel, a tribal council board member and acting tribal secretary, says events like this allow the tribe to make their presence known.

“As we know the history books only give you a little bit,” Crel said. But it gives us a chance to actually share the truth about our heritage about where we’re at now today that we’re not extinct as people like to think it was just one of the things that as a child that I was told that we were extinct. So, how could I be here?”

Crel also says one of her favorite customs to share with people is how to create one of their traditional garments.

“So, for me, it’s regalia making I like to use it and just see it all come together from different personalities. Regalia is not something you can look at in Walmart and say, Hey, I’m gonna buy that or look online,” Crel said. “I mean, yeah, today you got a lot of natives that will make them in mass and sell them. But for me, it’s more because you get to meet the person it’s supposed to reflect who you are or something about you.”

The event runs from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Farmhouse. If you are interested in attending, you are encouraged to RSVP through Eventbrite.

This event is part of the Dorchester Heritage inaugural Discovery Series. The center hosts monthly events for the community featuring different speakers, topics, and locations.

The center is in the process of purchasing 81 acres of property and building a new facility. They are hoping to break ground next year. To stay updated on upcoming events visit the Dorchester Heritage Center’s website.

