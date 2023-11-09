SC Lottery
Moncks Corner Police looking to ID suspects using stolen credit card

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people who are wanted for attempting to use a stolen credit card.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people who are wanted for attempting to use a stolen credit card.

Police say the suspects attempted to make several purchases and ATM withdrawals using a stolen credit card on Oct. 16.

The first suspect is a woman who was seen wearing a black T-shirt and a pink cap. The second suspect is a man who is approximately 6-foot-tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “The North Face” written on the back. Police say he was wearing grey jeans, one slip-on shoe on his left foot and a red and white shoe on his right foot.

Police say the suspects attempted to make several purchases and ATM withdrawals using a stolen credit card on Oct. 16.
Police say the suspects attempted to make several purchases and ATM withdrawals using a stolen credit card on Oct. 16.(Moncks Corner Police Department)

The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Chrysler 200 with front-end damage.

Police say the credit card was taken from a vehicle in the Foxbank neighborhood.

If anyone has information on the two people or the vehicle involved, they are asked to contact Lt. Matthew Hoffer at 843-719-7939. To remain anonymous, contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

