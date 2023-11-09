More public input needed on changes to aluminum smelter emissions, EPA says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County aluminum smelter will have to get more public input before it can raise its output of air pollutants, the Environmental Protection Agency said.

A petition from two environmental groups questioned the methods used by the South Carolina Department of Health and Control when it changed federal air pollution control permits for the Mt. Holly Century Aluminum plant.

The Environmental Integrity Project and Sierra Club raised concerns to the EPA in June that DHEC violated EPA policies by processing changes through the minor modification process.

The state agency had failed to provide proper public notice or opportunity for public comment when they made two changes to Century’s clean air permit, the EPA ruled.

The first change to the smelter’s permit came back in January and would have allowed a nearly 50% increase in the amount of particulates that could be released by the plant.

Then, a second change in April approved an increase of sulfur dioxide emissions by nearly one-third, from 4,016 tons per year to 5,296 tons per year.

“EPA is holding our state agency accountable!” Bob Guild, Chair of the Conservation Committee, South Carolina Chapter of the Sierra Club, said. “The Mt. Holly plant is only one of six aluminum smelters in the country, and we must ensure this critical facility is also protecting us from pollution. We must protect facilities like this that are providing lighter weight metals for transportation, wind, and solar while also safeguarding processes for our communities.”

DHEC argued those changes were just minor changes to the permit and did not require public comment. The agency’s policy on major modifications to Prevention of Significant Deterioration regulations requires at least 30 days’ notice of hearings and at least a 30-day comment window.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan disagreed saying “the public was deprived from the opportunity to meaningfully participate” in the permitting process.

“Instead of requiring Century to invest in modern pollution controls for this old smelter, South Carolina tried to slip a major increase in dangerous particulate matter emissions and sulfur dioxide past the public in violation of the law,” Jen Duggan, Deputy Director for the Environmental Integrity Project, said. “We need aluminum for solar panels, wind turbines, and more efficient cars and planes, but weakening clean air standards that protect downwind communities is not the answer.”

Community members near the plant, last month, brought complaints to DHEC after alumina dust coated vehicles, plants, mailboxes and anything else outside in areas across Goose Creek.

Plants officials noted the facility had returned to normal operations just over a week later.

