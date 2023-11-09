SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mount Pleasant declares economic disaster for local shrimpers

Mount Pleasant officials said the practice of importing shrimp into the United States is making it harder for shrimpers to market and sell domestic shrimp
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Town of Mount Pleasant officials said the practice of importing shrimp into the United States is making it harder for shrimpers to market and sell wild-caught domestic shrimp.

The economic disaster declaration came during Monday night’s economic development committee meeting.

Dumping is a trade practice when a country has an excess of a product so they export it to another country at a lower rate than it could be sold for in the exporting company.

The practice of shrimp dumping has led to around 90% of shrimp consumed in the United States being imported, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Town officials noted that imported shrimp is having negative effects on the price of domestic shrimp to the point that some shrimpers remain docked and others have gone out of business.

A majority of imported shrimp comes from Southeast Asian countries while the remaining 10% of shrimp consumed in the U.S. is wild-caught domestic shrimp.

Which comes from the Gulf of Mexico, the South Atlantic, and the Pacific Northwest.

Wild-caught domestic shrimp is considered more sustainable than imported shrimp because it is subject to stricter food safety regulations.

However, wild-caught domestic shrimp is also more expensive than imported shrimp.

This is because the supply of wild-caught domestic shrimp is limited and the cost of catching it is higher.

The Southern Shrimp Alliance in August sent a letter to eight southern Atlantic and Gulf Coast governors asking for their help declaring a disaster for shrimpers and to make disaster assistance available to shrimpers.

“Faced with the choice of losing money on a trip - or not being able to sell their catch at all - shrimp fishermen throughout the region remain tied to the dock with no income at the height of the season,” Southern Shrimp Alliance Executive Director John Williams said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted...
Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and William Cogswell are set to meet head-to-head in a runoff...
City of Charleston voters get a chance to do it again with mayoral runoff

Latest News

Mount Pleasant officials said the practice of importing shrimp into the United States is making...
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant declares economic disaster from 'shrimp dumping'
.The Charleston County coroner has identified a 48-year-old man killed in a weekend crash on...
Coroner: 48-year-old man killed in weekend crash
Shane Darcell Jenkins, 35, was charged with failure to stop for blue light and drug possession,...
Report: Man arrested after police chase leads to recovery of drugs
A Berkeley County aluminum smelter will have to get more public input before it can raise its...
More public input needed on changes to aluminum smelter emissions, EPA says