New developments on Kiawah Island lack parking, residents concerned

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Kiawah residents are raising additional concerns about the proposed development along Beachwalker Drive.

The potential project would mean building multiple four-story condominium complexes. On top of stormwater management and quality of life concerns surrounding this development, residents say they have now come to realize that the proposed plans don’t have enough parking.

Several property owners signed and sent a letter to the town’s planning director outlining their concerns and asking for re-evaluation. The issue came to residents’ attention when looking at The Cape, which is under construction now, and Timbers Kiawah’s development.

Their letter points out that neither of these have enough parking for residents, guests and service providers.

The finding pointed out that the proposed development they already have concerns about has the same lack of parking.

Councilmember Brad Belt said this creates safety and security concerns, and that the council is actively looking into finding a solution.

“Before we make any further approvals, we need to figure out how to solve this problem,” Belt said. “How to solve for parking, how to solve for traffic congestion before we give the stamp of approval for new development projects.”

Town council met on Tuesday and heard concerns from several community members. They meet again towards the end of November and hope to consider appropriate next steps.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.