Nightly lane closures scheduled on Maybank Highway

Road Construction Ahead
Road Construction Ahead(MGN)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Lane closures for the Northern Pitchfork project on Maybank Highway are scheduled for two nights this week.

The lane closures are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Maybank Highway at Fenwick Hall Alley.

Officials with the City of Charleston and Charleston County say the plan is to improve the Maybank Highway and River Road intersection.

Two new roads will connect Maybank Highway to Fenwick Hall Alley and River Road.

The project is expected to be done by the first quarter of next year.

