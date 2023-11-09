SC Lottery
Report: Man arrested after police chase leads to recovery of drugs

Shane Darcell Jenkins, 35, was charged with failure to stop for blue light and drug possession,...
Shane Darcell Jenkins, 35, was charged with failure to stop for blue light and drug possession, jail records state.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man is facing charges in connection to a police chase that led to drugs being found in a vehicle.

Shane Darcell Jenkins, 35, was charged with failure to stop for blue light and drug possession, jail records state.

An officer was in the area of I-26 westbound and Ashley Phosphate Road just before 1 a.m. on Thursday when they saw a vehicle speeding, an incident report states.

After the officer got behind the vehicle, it continued to speed, the report states. The officer activated their lights and sirens and the driver started throwing narcotics out of the window as they continued to drive.

It goes on to say that the driver then exited onto University Boulevard and drove into the parking lot of Trident Main Hospital. The officer then conducted a traffic stop.

The driver exited the vehicle and reached back into the vehicle, despite being told to put his hands up, the report states. This led to an officer warning him that he could be bitten by a K9 if he didn’t comply with orders.

The driver then followed commands and was taken into custody, according to the report. A search of the vehicle was conducted after an officer smelled marijuana coming from it and saw a white crystal substance scattered inside of it.

The substance was placed into an evidence bag and tested presumptive for Methamphetamine, the report states. Two cell phones were found in the vehicle and were also taken in for evidence.

It goes on to say that the residue from the substances that were thrown out of the window during the pursuit was also on the patrol vehicle’s bumper.

Jenkins was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

