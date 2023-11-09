Several businesses not in compliance with Charleston’s late-night law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is working to get several businesses in compliance with its late-night establishment ordinance as the one-year mark approaches.

The updated LNE ordinance went into effect in December, but existing businesses had until February 13 to apply for their permits. Any businesses in the city of Charleston that serve alcohol and are open past midnight are required to have the permit.

Meg Thompson, the Director of Business and Neighborhood Services for the city, said roughly 15 businesses still need to apply for their permits.

To remedy the problem, she said the city’s fire marshal division has been going door-to-door to businesses encouraging them to apply, and the city’s legal department has sent letters.

“And then, the Police Department is working with folks currently in the process to make sure that they are being responsive and submitting corrected security plans so they can work them through the process,” Thompson said.

To get their permits, businesses must submit a safety plan that includes their plans for crowd control and security. They also must submit an underage drinking prevention plan, fire and emergency plan, a site and floor plan, and a current business license certificate of occupancy.

The Commander of the Central Business District for the Charleston Police Department, Lt. Corey Taylor, said the main goal of the ordinance is safety. So far, he said it’s improved communication between the police department and the businesses.

“Because everybody’s on the same page, businesses know what issues we’re going to address and if they see something, they address it before we do, and that’s really the goal,” Taylor said.

The owner of El Jefe, Roy Neal, echoed Taylor’s point.

“Overall, the communication between the city of Charleston, the police departments, the fire departments, with all the locally owned business owners is really good, and that is where the improvement has really shown,” Neal said.

The Director of Operations for Charleston Hospitality Group, Jeff Diehl, has a different take.

He said the city has been patient through paperwork delays, and that he’s learned a lot from the process, however he feels the city is paying extra attention to King Street, driving business away from the area.

“The only way to develop one area, historically, is to influence another, either positively or negatively, in order to drive patrons from one area to the next,” Diehl said.

The extra attention Deihl has noticed comes from a place of wanting to make King Street safer, Thompson said.

“There has been a focus from the police department, they’ve developed the Upper King Street Safety Plan, with the one-lane travel southbound on the weekends, but it’s basically to make that environment as safe as possible, that’s been the focus,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.