SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Summerville Medical Center begins construction on $66.8M expansion project

Officials say the new 56-bed expansion project is expected to cost $66.8 million dollars.
Officials say the new 56-bed expansion project is expected to cost $66.8 million dollars.(Live 5)
By Shelbey Roberts
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More medical resources are going to be available to patients in the Lowcountry.

The Summerville Medical Center announced a multi-million-dollar expansion project Thursday.

Officials say the new 56-bed expansion project is expected to cost $66.8 million. The move will increase the hospital’s bed count by about 40%.

As far as the 56 new beds go, 30 of them will be medical and surgical, 14 will be in the ICU and 12 will be in the progressive care unit. That’ll bring the total bed count to 174. The hospital will also add 64,000 square feet of space, including a new fourth and fifth floor.

Leaders and staff of the hospital celebrated the milestone by signing a steel beam at the construction site.

“It’s extremely special. This is a great event. We have great staff here at Summerville Medical Center, really the cornerstone of our hospital is our people,” Summerville Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Maury Baker said.

Construction started in September and is expected to wrap up in summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston mayor's race appeared to be a tight race between incumbent John Tecklenburg...
ELECTION RESULTS: Final votes are being tallied across the Lowcountry
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services arrested 111 wanted...
Over 100 wanted offenders arrested during ‘Operation South Carolina Round-Up’
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and William Cogswell are set to meet head-to-head in a runoff...
City of Charleston voters get a chance to do it again with mayoral runoff

Latest News

The city of Charleston is working to get several businesses in compliance with its late-night...
Several businesses not in compliance with Charleston’s late-night law
.The Charleston County coroner has identified a 48-year-old man killed in a weekend crash on...
Coroner: 48-year-old man killed in weekend crash
The Carlos Dunlap Foundation is holding a giveaway dedicated to thanking those who have served...
VIDEO: Carlos Dunlap Foundation to host Veterans Day giveaway Saturday
One80 Place in downtown Charleston is looking for volunteers to come out on that night to help...
VIDEO: One80 Place continues to fight homelessness in Charleston area