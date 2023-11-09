Summerville Medical Center begins construction on $66.8M expansion project

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More medical resources are going to be available to patients in the Lowcountry.

The Summerville Medical Center announced a multi-million-dollar expansion project Thursday.

Officials say the new 56-bed expansion project is expected to cost $66.8 million. The move will increase the hospital’s bed count by about 40%.

As far as the 56 new beds go, 30 of them will be medical and surgical, 14 will be in the ICU and 12 will be in the progressive care unit. That’ll bring the total bed count to 174. The hospital will also add 64,000 square feet of space, including a new fourth and fifth floor.

Leaders and staff of the hospital celebrated the milestone by signing a steel beam at the construction site.

“It’s extremely special. This is a great event. We have great staff here at Summerville Medical Center, really the cornerstone of our hospital is our people,” Summerville Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Maury Baker said.

Construction started in September and is expected to wrap up in summer of 2025.

