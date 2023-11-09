SC Lottery
Two arrested in Berkeley County after deputies witness drive-by shooting

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun from the passenger
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies saw a person in a vehicle fire a gun from the passenger side.

David Troy Infinger, Jr. was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Michael Wayne Bunch was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and malicious injury to property.

Deputies said they were doing extra patrols around Cane Bay, Newton and Sheep Island when they saw a truck turn off its lights and someone firing a gun from inside the vehicle.

The vehicle fled the scene but was later located and deputies recovered 48 grams of methamphetamine and a stolen pistol, deputies said.

Deputies located several shell casings and property damage on Sheep Island Road.

Deputies said additional charges could be pending for Infinger and Bunch.

