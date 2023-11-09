What the passage of the bond referendum means for the future of Charleston parks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston voters overwhelmingly supported a parks referendum at the polls so now the department will have a $70-million bond plan for park upgrades in the next ten years.

The items on the ten-year cover most of the city from downtown to West Ashley and across the islands and Cainhoy Peninsula. Parks department staff say this plan has always been citizen driven and the vote was a major step.

Jason Kronsberg, City of Charleston director of Parks, says the morale in the office has been high after seeing 80% of the voters support the item.

“The citizens spoke and the importance of the public realm, Parks and Recreation apparently that it’s as important as we think it is in the Parks and Rec world.”

The $70-million bond plan will begin having money available about one year from the vote. In the meantime, Kronsberg says the department and city will work on a schedule for the projects. He noted that a few pool improvements are on the list, and the project at Forest Park to create a year-round aquatic facility is a priority.

Jeremy Spencer is a parent who lives in West Ashley and says his family uses the Forest Park pool and a few others.

“I think it’s great anytime you are investing in the community, and furthermore, investing in facilities that are going to help children as they develop.”

Kronsberg reminds people that the vote for funding is a big step, but one very early in the ten-year plan for these parks.

“So for a huge big capital project, like a rec center, or a pool reconstruction, you’re looking at at least a year to a year and a half of design. Team selection,” Kronsberg says. “City council approvals for the design contract, getting into a design contract going through a design process. So that could take up to 18 months just to get one project designed. And then you put it up for bid.”

He says the city has about 110 neighborhood associations the city works closely with ahead of actually doing any work. He says the next steps will involve design and approval for the projects.

“The next step is to kind of determine the process in order of projects. We know we have some time before any funds will be available. The best-case scenario is property taxes are in rears. So it’ll be at least one full year before funding is available,” Kronsberg says.

The detailed list of projects on the referendum is as follows:

West Ashley: Redevelopment of a new year-round aquatic center, indoor community space, and fields at W.L. Stephens Aquatic Center at Forest Park

On the Peninsula: Park upgrades and renovations to McMahon Playground and Corrine Jones Playground

West Ashley and Johns Island: Master plan for passive park space and phase 1 recreational fields construction for a new Bear Swamp Park

Johns Island: Master plan and construction for a new Johns Island Recreation Center and Aquatic Facility

James Island: Improvements to pool and recreation facilities at the James Island Recreation Complex

James Island: Master plan and construction for a new Dill Tract Recreation Center

Daniel Island and the Cainhoy Peninsula: Acquisition of land and construction for new and improved fields and recreational facilities

West Ashley: Planning for the addition of a 25-meter pool for the Bees Landing Recreation Center

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.