1 dead, 1 in custody after fight at Summerville apartment complex

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly incident at a Summerville apartment complex.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly incident at a Summerville apartment complex.

Dorchester Consolidated Dispatch was notified of a disturbance at Summerwind Apartment at 1001 Linger Longer Drive around 8:13 p.m., Lt. Rick Carson said. While deputies were on their way to the scene, they were notified that the disturbance had become physical.

Once on scene, deputies found one person with severe injuries on the ground. Carson said he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses were able to provide deputies with information on what led to the altercation, and one person was taken into custody.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community.

Units from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story.

